Suriya starrer Kanguva has finally taken a huge jump with its advanced sales. While yesterday the film registered an advance booking of 1.58 crore gross, it has now taken a jump of almost 360% by November 13, 8 PM. In fact, with the gross collection, the film has already entered the top 10 charts of the biggest Kollywood openers of 2024.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1 Advance Booking

The Tamil drama, for the first day, has earned 7.39 crore with 4 lakh sold tickets in advance as recorded till 8 PM. This number has already surpassed the day 1 advance booking of Dhanush’s Raayan.

Suriya Enters Top 10

With a gross collection of 7.39 crore already, Suriya has entered the top 10 Tamil openers of 2024 in India, surpassing the gross opening collection of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4, Rajinikanth‘s Salaam and ArulNithi’s Demonte Colony 2.

Check out the gross collection for the opening day in India for Tamil films released in 2024.

Vettaiyan: 37 crore Indian 2: 30.25 crore Amaran: 24.70 crore Raayan: 15.70 crore Thangalaan: 16.10 crore Captain Miller: 10 crore Kanguva: 7.39 crore* Aranmanai 4: 5.30 crore Lal Salaam: 4.30 crore Demonte Colony 2: 4.05 crore

Kanguva USA Advance Sales

The advance sales for Suriya starrer Kanguva in the USA hit $215K – with 7,807 sold tickets, Tamil pre-sales hitting $125K, and Telugu pre-sales $90K. The period drama might be heading for a $300K-$400K+ for the North American premiere day, surpassing Suriya’s biggest premiere day by a huge margin!

Here are the top 5 USA premiere gross registered by Suriya Films.

Kanguva : $215K 24 The Movie: $157K NGK: $54K Singam 2: $51K Anjaan: $46K

