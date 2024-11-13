Ajay Devgn led Singham Again has slowed down in the second week of its box office run in India. The cop drama is facing tough competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and clearly, it is survival of the fittest at the ticket windows. Scroll below to know how it performed on day 13.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, there remained huge expectations from Singham Again. The starry cast seemed reason enough for audiences to bombard the theatres. The director went all out as he brought Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone in a single film. If that’s not enough, he also roped in big names from Television like, Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty. Not to forget, Salman Khan’s cameo remained one of the most anticipated sequences in the action drama.

While Ajay Devgn starrer made a smashing debut at the box office, the graph witnessed a downward graph after the first week. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 began taking the lead and dominated the ticket sales in the domestic market. The scenario wasn’t very different on the second Wednesday.

Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Trends

As per the early trends, Singham Again made earnings in the range of 3.75-4 crores in the domestic market. It has remained on similar lines as 4 crores earned on the previous day. Although the collections shouldn’t have dropped below the 5 crore mark, the ideal situation for the cop film would be to at least maintain the 3 crore streak.

Take a look at the breakdown of Singham Again collections below:

Week 1: 186.60 crores

Weekend 2: 38.70 crores

Day 11: 5 crores *

* Day 12: 4 crores *

* Day 13: 3.75-4 crores (estimates)

The overall box office collection after 13 days will stand somewhere between 237.30-237.80 crores.

Set to surpass Simmba

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starter is now inches away from becoming the highest-grossing film in the cop franchise. With around 3 crores more in the kitty, it will beat the lifetime collections of Simmba (240.22 crores) and steal its #1 spot.

Post that, the next milestone is the 250 crore mark. There is also an added benefit due to the Gurupurab holiday on Friday in certain parts of the country. It only needs to hold its fort for the next two days, after which the third-weekend magic will begin. But will that happen? Only time will tell.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 12: Crashes Below 5 Crores But Manages To Beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki & A Salman Khan Biggie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News