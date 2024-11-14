Almost two years after Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Suriya is back in the leading role with Kanguva. The epic fantasy action drama has released in theatres today. It has been enjoying a massive pre-release buzz, but is it worth watching? Scroll below for the early reviews as netizens share their experience.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva features Suriya in dual roles. The supporting cast features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Natarajan Subramaniam, Kovai Sarala, Vatsan Chakravarthy, Anandaraj, and K. S. Ravikumar. While the advance booking were low in North India, the film is set to a grand debut in the Southern regions. All eyes are now on the word-of-mouth, which will determine its box office fate.

Kanguva Early Reviews!

Interestingly, Suriya starrer has opened up to polarised reviews. While some have been praising the leading actor for both his dual roles, many others feel the fantasy film did not live upto the expectations. The climax is raved about, but the storyline is also criticized. At this point, cine-goers look divided, and only time will tell which side eventually witnesses the majority.

A netizen review of Kanguva read, “Just saw Karthis look from kanguva in TL. The worst look in karthis career. Just like how it was the worst look for Ajith or for suriya (Kanguva portion). Does siva have anything against good looks .Why does he go out of his way to make his heroes look so bad ? #Kanguva”

“Pan indian disaster kanguva,” wrote another.

A cine goer shared, “#Kanguva : 1/5 This is the WORST EVER film in Kollywood HISTORY. There is no story, no screenplay. Only loud BGM. Poor VFX. A huge budget wasted on weak direction and unimpressive visuals. It feels like a rushed project with no real effort put into quality. Just flashy scenes with no depth or substance. Total DISAPPOINTMENT!”

“First half of #Kanguva is below average. Expectations were very high but so far it’s let down. #Suriya and #BobbyDeol are good but #DishaPatani is wasted. Big opportunity missed by director #Siva. #KanguvaFDFS #KanguvaReview,” another shared on X/Twitter.

An impressed viewer wrote, “Theatre got erupted at Climax”

“Interval done : Unbearable Pro maxxx da Lavada ! @directorsiva 🤮🤮🤮 #Kanguva is already the Worst Ever… I Repeat the Worst ever Suriya Film Till date..!! Anjaan laan Onume ila.. First Half eh mudinchu… Ithuvara Enna Panitu irukaane Therla,” a netizen expressed.

Another review read, “#Kanguva (3.5) – It’s Purely Actor @Suriya_offl One-Man Show 🔥 Dir Siva Perfectly Blended 2 Worlds 👌 But My FAV Part is Historic one – Worthuuuuuuu. 1st Half Building the World of Kanguva & 2nd Half is full of Emotional Ride”

“@Suriya_offl delivers an outstanding effort, showcasing evident dedication.He carries the entire movie with a remarkable performance. #Vetri’s visuals are a visual feast, adding depth to the storytelling. Director @directorsiva ‘s hard work and attention to detail shine throughout the film. @ThisIsDSP background score is fantastic, with standout moments. Intense anticipation builds for the showdown between #Suriya and @thedeol,” read another tweet.

Kanguva was released worldwide on November 14, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Pushpa Re-Release Box Office (USA): Allu Arjun Starrer To Finally Hit The 25 Crore Milestone? Release Date & All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News