Advertisement

Yo Yo Honey Singh is in legal trouble. As per reports just pouring in, the Dil Chori singer’s wife Shalini Talwar has filed a case of domestic violence against him. The lawsuit filed against him is under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

The case was reportedly filed today, August 3, before Ms Tania Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tis Hazari Court. Read on to know more about the filing and violence claims Talwar had mentioned in her pleas.

Advertisement

As reported by Free Press Journals, in her plea, Shalini Talwar has stated that she has been subjected to numerous incidents of “physical, emotional, mental and verbal abuse.” Honey Singh’s wife also added that he was “was rude and aggressive” toward her after his career started picking pace.

Recalling one incident where she was subjected to domestic violence, Shalini Talwar, in her plea, revealed that after their wedding ceremony pictures went viral on social media, Yo Yo Honey Singh “panicked and mercilessly beat her,” alleging she leaked the photos. She added that the singer did this as he wanted to “conceal the existence of his marital life.”

The rapper’s wife also claimed that the Angrezi Beat singer had s*xual relationships with several women. Noting the incident when she confronted him for being s*xually involved with a female colleague during the shooting of ‘Brown Rang De,’ Talwar alleges Yo Yo threw a liquor bottle at her. She has also named mother-in-law Bhupinder Kaur, father-in-law Sarabjit Singh and sister-in-law Sneha Singh in her plea. The report stated that Shalini has sought protection orders and “other reliefs against the atrocities committed” by her in-laws.

Following Shalini Talwar filing of domestic violence, the Delhi Court has issued a notice to Yo Yo Honey Singh to file his response by August 28. In the meantime, the court has also passed interim orders in favour of Shalini and restraining Honey Singh from disposing off his jointly owned property.

Fans were introduced to Honey Singh’s wife, Shalini Talwar, during an episode of India’s Rawstar in 2014. Honey Singh and Shalini were childhood sweethearts who dated for almost ten years before tying the knot on January 23, 2011. They got married at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Gurudwara in the presence of their family and friends.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: It’s Aamir Khan VS Allu Arjun & Fahadh Faasil At The Box Office! Laal Singh Chaddha To Clash With Pushpa This Christmas



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube