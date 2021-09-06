Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police. In an interview, Arjun and Saif got candid about their film, online trolls and much more. In the same conversation, Saif also talked about re-buying his ancestral home, Pataudi Palace.

Saif and Arjun’ upcoming film Bhoot Police is about two brothers whose job is to hunt and eradicate ghosts for money; they are assigned a project in a remote village.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Saif Ali Khan said that he did not actually re-buy the Pataudi Palace but it was like clearing a lease, added, “I mean, half the businessmen in this country and all these guys are the people who inherited fortunes and we didn’t. But we are more privileged than people who are badly off.”

In an earlier interview, Saif Ali Khan had explained, “My father leased it out and Francis Wacziarg and Aman Nath, who ran a hotel there took good care of the property. My mother has a cottage there and she was always very comfortable. It was a fair financial arrangement and contrary to reports, I did not have to buy it back because I already owned it.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor opened up about online hate and acknowledged their privilege. Arjun claimed that they are better off than 90% or maybe even more but they do not take anything for granted and added, “Whatever my financial struggles are, they exist and they have existed, but they cannot be compared to so many people. I have problems but now if I compare it, it seems silly to them.”

While Said asserted, “All you can do is be kind, be respectful to the people around you, pay your taxes and try to be decent too and support the people who work with us. We are kind of like the insurance agency for them. Educating people’s children etc, you do your bit.”

Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Bhoot Police stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The Pavan Kirpalani directorial is getting a digital release in Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

