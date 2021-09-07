Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT till now was all about the game of connections but finally all connections in the house are dissolved and now it’s time for the contestants to play solo.

Bigg Boss announced that all connections are free now to play their individual game, as per their thoughts and strategy.

The buzzer to change connection has been removed from the house. Well, initially Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty seemed to be sharing a good friendship. Though the connection was often seen fighting but also making up the very next moment.

All contestants – Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal – will further play their individual game.

Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot.

In other world, eliminated contestant Akshara Singh has accused the makers of using their team members as the audience in the Weekend Ka Vaar Q&A session. We saw several fans ask burning questions to the housemates.

Akshara Singh in a viral video could be heard saying, “Jin logo ko darshak banwake question puchwaya gaya, wo kuch log team ke hi log hai, wo koi audience nahi thi. Unlog ke chehre mere jaane pehchane the. Toh mai ekdam se blank ho gayi, maine bola ye kya ho raha hai? You know, jab achanak se aappe koi chadne lage toh lagta hai ki maine toh kuch kiya nahi!”

