Harnaaz Sandhu made the country feel proud when she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 yesterday. The young model brought home the prestigious crown after 21 years. Although it was a grand moment for everyone in the country, more than any other actor The Kapil Sharma Show fame Upasana Singh was the happiest for her win. In a recent interview the actress opened up about her bond with the 21-year-old.

In the comedy show, the actress was known for playing the character of Pinky Bua, however, she left the show a few years ago for personal reasons. Currently, she’s busy looking after her production house in Punjab.

Talking about her deep connection with the newly crowned Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, Upasana Singh told India Today, “She was living with me before leaving for Israel. She once cooked rajma chawal for me. During this period, Harnaaz often said – with confidence – that she will win the Miss Universe crown. And now, she has proven her point. I am very happy that the one who brought laurels to our country is a part of my film.”

Upasana Singh further added, “She called me after winning the crown and shouted that she fulfilled her promise. I could feel her happiness on the phone. In fact, I got really emotional talking to Harnaaz Sandhu and couldn’t stop crying. It felt as if my child had done something. Whenever Harnaaz comes to Mumbai, she stays with me. When her training started after Miss India, we housed her for five days. She was saying that as soon as she comes to Mumbai (from Israel), she will come to my house first.”

The Kapil Sharma Show star has already signed Harnaaz in the upcoming film titled, Baiji Kuttan De, where his son will also be making his debut.

Talking about how she roped in Harnaaz Sandhu for the film, Upasana Singh recalls, “I reached Chandigarh in search of the lead actress. That’s where I saw Harnaaz during the auditions. She had come with her mother. We wanted a new girl and I found her very sweet at first sight. Since she was completely new, I trained both her and my son in acting. I did not even imagine that the girl I selected at that time will be so successful today. I am feeling proud in my own selection.”

