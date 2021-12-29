The Bollywood industry is very well known for welcoming newcomers with loads of opportunities, especially when it comes to the star kids. With the similar intention of showcasing his acting skills, Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his entry in B-town with his debut film Mirzya in the year 2016.

Advertisement

However, did you know that the star kid was once told to sound dumb by the producers? If not, then don’t miss to read on ahead!

Advertisement

So, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor once during his interview with Bollywood Bubble confessed that he used to be a very candid and honest person before his Bollywood debut and that after the release of his debut film he decided to have his guard up.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor then continued by recalling that, once the producers had told him to sound dumb during his interviews and the reason for it was that he always came across as too intelligent of a person.

Discussing the same during the interview, Harsh said, “After Mirzya, I feel I always had my guard up a little bit. I was very open to talk and transparent and be very honest and sit down and have a normal chat. But after ‘Mirzya’, I realised that I have to be a little conscious to what I say. When I sit down for an interview, I like to be honest but it’s up to the person on the other end of the interview to be able to say that ‘this guy is being honest and coming from a good place, he is confiding in me, so I also need to take care of him’.”

“People have so much love for Anil Kapoor, that have expectations that you have to be a certain way. As soon as you are different and embrace that individuality, it’s not going to be accepted right away. It would be naive to think that. Some producers told me that I need to sound dumb in my interviews. They told me that I come across as too intelligent and I am going to alienate the audience,” the actor further added.

Isn’t that just atrocious to be told to sound dumb during interviews, what do you think?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last in Netflix’s anthology, Ray.

For more such amazing throwback stories, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush Starrer Faces A ‘Boycott’ Trend On Twitter As Netizens Feel It Has “Sh*tty Hinduphobia Plot”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube