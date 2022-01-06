Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch has been the talk of the town, all around the world since it’s release. All the spidey fans can’t help but swoon over the fact that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield made a cameo in the movie. However, Marvel’s Bucky aka the winter soldier, Sebastian Stan is yet to watch the best spidey movie yet.

For the unversed, Sebastian made his entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through his role of Captain America’s best friend, Bucky Barnes in the 2011 release, Captain America: The First Avenger.

Coming back to the topic, Sebastian Stan recently had his interview on Jake’s Takes to promote his upcoming movie, The 355. During the interview Stan was asked about his take on the multiverse narrative in Tom Holland’s starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home and that if he has watched the 3rd instalment. Replying to this question, Sebastian revealed that, “I haven’t seen it because I haven’t been to a theatre. I haven’t managed to go to a theatre yet, but I do want to see it because I love the idea that it brings back all these characters from the past and just seeing how all of them are going to interact in that one movie.”

During the same interview, Sebastian Stan also took a hilarious dig at his fellow Marvel mate, Tom Holland. He said, “But I typically don’t like to support Tom Holland, so it’s difficult. I just… I support the films but not him so much,” Stan quipped. When the host joked about how he could still watch Spider-Man: No Way Home and just skip Holland’s parts in the movie, Sebastian further quipped, “I could use that to go to the concession stand and then come back.”

It is to be noted that Sebastian, Anthony Mackie (The Falcon), and Tom often take a friendly dig at each other, and that’s what makes their trio the best in Marvel!

On the professional front, Sebastian Stan will now next star in the upcoming movie, The 355. The actor also will be starring in his upcoming movie, Pam & Tommy alongside Lily James and Seth Rogen.

