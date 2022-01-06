Did you know that Zendaya was a backup dancer for Selena Gomez in a Sears commercial along with a few other kids? Every actor or actress starts from somewhere, and for the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, that somewhere was pretty awesome. Now, she has become famous worldwide for her spectacular performances in films like Dune, Marvel’s Spider-Man series, Malcolm and Marie, and many more.

Advertisement

Her latest movie, No Way Home, has become the highest-grossing movie of 2021 and has collected over $1.3 billion at the box office worldwide. Other than her, the film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and many more actors.

Advertisement

Back in 2013, Zendaya spoke with J-14 magazine about the time when she was Selena Gomez’s backup dancer for the Sears commercial. “That’s a funny commercial because it’s so weird to think that later on — Ross [Lynch] was in it, Leo Howard was in it — and we were backup dancers, we weren’t even the lead kids,” the Euphoria actress said. “It’s funny where things evolved from, and it’s cool to start small,” she continued.

Watch the commercial here:

The advertisement was just the first step for Zendaya. Later on, much like Selena Gomez, the actress became a Disney kid. She appeared in a few projects for the studio, such as sitcoms like Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover and films like Zapped, ‘Frenemies, Super Buddies, and Pixie Hollow Games. From commercials to being a Disney kid to becoming one of the best actresses in Hollywood, Zen has seen it all.

Whilst Selena is known for her show Wizards of Waverly Place, Barney & Friends, and Princess Protection Program.

Now, after a successful 2021, Zendaya is reportedly set to appear in Dune 2, alongside Timothée Chalamet. Share your thoughts on the actress being a backup dancer for Selena Gomez in the Sears commercial!

Must Read: Spider-Man 4 Trends On Twitter As Tobey Maguire Fans Demand A Solo Film For Him: “2000’s Kids Deserve This”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube