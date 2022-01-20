Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn once revealed that Vin Diesel was given a secret Groot script that had the dialogues of what the character says in English. As fans anticipate the release of the third volume of Marvel’s GOTG franchise, we have an interesting fact for you to take a look at.

Diesel, who plays the role of the extraterrestrial tree monster in the Guardians series has only a few lines through each movie-‘I/We are Groot.’ Though each line is said with a different set of emotions, each line has a meaning and it is only the actor and Gunn who knows what it is.

Back in 2016, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn revealed through a tweet that there is a special Groot script that is only shared with Vin Diesel. The script has the character’s dialogues translated into English. It is not shared with any other actor from the series.

“The special Groot version of #GotGVol2 that only Vin Diesel & I have, where every Groot line is printed in English,” James Gunn tweeted while sharing a photo of the cover of the secret Guardians of the Galaxy script. It was also previously revealed that Diesel, along with his co-star Bradley Cooper, who plays the role of Rocket, has never been on Guardians set.

The special Groot version of #GotGVol2 that only Vin Diesel & I have, where every Groot line is printed in English. pic.twitter.com/WGxY00Qsub — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 2, 2016

It was revealed by Gunn once again on his Twitter last year while sharing a photo when the production of the GOTG Vol. 3 started. Fans noticed how Vin and Bradley were missing from it and asked in the comments about their whereabouts. To this, the director had replied, “Rocket’s acting and motion capture is always done by [Sean Gunn]. The voice is done by Bradley. Neither Vin nor Bradley have ever been on a Guardians set.”

Now, Vin Diesel is set to reprise his role as Groot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is said to be James Gunn‘s last Marvel flick. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2023.

