Sex And The City is a popular comedy-drama series that has been adapted into two movies and the third one is already on the way. Not many people know that movie was surrounded by controversies especially around the time the films were being shot. Its most prominent issue was related to the two leading actors of the franchise, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Samantha Jones and Carrie Bradshaw, respectively.

For the unversed, Sex And The City was originally a 6-part series that kicked off in the year 1998 and was an instant hit amongst the audience. It was then adapted into two movies and the third one was in the talks for almost two years before the idea was completely scrapped in 2018. However, in 2021, the makers rebooted the project, which is now titled And Just Like That, but without Kim’s character Samantha.

According to a report by the New York Post, Sarah Jessica Parker was the one to be blamed for the absence of Kim Cattrall in SATC 3. Kim had reportedly made it clear in 2016 itself that she did not want to be associated with the third part, owing to the mistreatment she faced on the sets, back in the days.

In February 2018, Kim Cattrall had announced through social media that her brother passed away and Sarah Jessica Parker decided to drop a message in the comments section. “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother.”, she wrote.

However, the matter took an ugly turn when Kim Cattrall put up a follow-up post on her feed which read, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @Sarahjessicaparker”. She also elaborated her stance in the caption for the post and wrote, “My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The post took the entire social media by storm within minutes, making fans wonder if they will ever get to see the four SATC women together again.

