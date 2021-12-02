Britney Spears is celebrating her 40th birthday today and social media platforms have been flooded with best wishes for the singer. On the special occasion, her beau Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing his love for Britney. The post has stirred up a storm on Twitter almost instantly as he openly tagged her as his “wife”, making fans wonder if the two are already married.

For the unversed, Britney and Sam have been dating for years now and they have maintained a strong relationship, even through her conservatorship. They met on the sets of her song Slumber Party in the year 2016 and got engaged a few months back. Most recent reports suggest that the singer is now looking for wedding venues and has also fixed a Versace dress for the special day.

In Sam Asghari’s latest Instagram post, he has added a series of pictures with Britney Spears as they enjoyed a birthday getaway together. The couple is spotted sharing a kiss at the entrance of their jet while donning a casual look. The singer was seen wearing a simple white blouse and a set of matching shorts, topped with bright knee-high boot. Sam Asghari, on the other hand, opted for blue denim pants and a matching check shirt jacket.

Sam Asghari also added a sweet caption in the post that read, “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world ❤️ Everyday is your birthday my queen 👑 Happy 1st birthday to my wife 🥳 #dec2nd @britneyspears”

As Sam called Britney Spears his wife in the caption, fans were almost sure that the two have gotten married in the last few days. However, Britney was quick to clear the air when she put up a birthday post and specifically called Sam her ‘fiancé’. Have a look at the post shared on her Instagram here.

