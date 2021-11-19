International pop sensation Britney Spears has lately been in the news after she won the conservatorship case against her father. Her fans have also been rejoicing over her freedom as they had run a mega campaign called ‘#FreeBritney’ to make it happen. According to the most recent reports, Britney Spears has been hunting for a wedding venue lately, in order to get married to her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney’s conservatorship came to an end on November 12, 2021, after close to fourteen years. The singer had been fighting this case for a while now and she couldn’t stop thanking her fans when the verdict came in. She posted a short video on Instagram where she spoke about what she has been up to lately and what lies ahead for her. She clarified that she is simply enjoying her freedom at the moment and reports now suggest that she is now planning to tie the knot soon.

According to a People source, close to the development, the singer is currently looking for the right wedding venue to go forward with the ceremony. She had gotten engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari in September this year after being in a relationship for over five years. The two had met on the sets of her music video Slumber Party and have shared a strong bond ever since.

Her latest social media post also suggests that she has been planning her wedding. In the post, the singer had informed her followers that she wishes to have a destination wedding and also asked their opinion on it.

Rumours have it that Britney is planning an intimate function with close family and friends but there has been no confirmation on the matter. A few reports had previously suggested that her wedding dress is already in the making and is being made under the Versace label.

