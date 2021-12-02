There cannot be a bigger mystery than Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and everything that is happening around and in it. Tom Holland for the first time has managed to keep mum and reveal nothing. What he has also managed to stay quiet about is his relationship with co-star Zendaya. The two, while not really hiding it, have never really spoken about it. Their PDA has forever been in gestures. And turns out they are cryptically now confirming it on the red carpet.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya first worked together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was also Holland’s first standalone Marvel flick. The two soon became close friends and before anyone knew it, they were seeing each other. The rumours were sealed by a kiss when the images of them indulging in a lip lock on a LA driveway made rounds on the internet. Turns out they are now making it public, but not in words.

Tom Holland and Zendaya walked on the red carpet at Paris’ Ballon D’Or event. The two were dressed chic and elegant. While Holland went for a classic tuxedo, the Dune star went for an all-black dress. What highlighted their appearance was the two posing together as a couple as Holland wrapped her in his arm. The pictures have sent fans in a meltdown and they can’t control their happy tears.

On Twitter, a fan wrote, “Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially a couple. I give Tom credit for comfortably being seen at a premiere with a woman, who’s already taller than him, wearing high heels. Unlike that other Tom.” Another wrote, “Tom is so smitten it’s the cutest sh*t ever 😂 just showing all his teeth in every picture he takes with Zendaya. Truly love that for her.”

A user even went on to say, “Tom Holland is living the best life ive ever seen. Spiderman. Zendaya’s bf. Shook Messi’s hand. Goes literally everywhere bc he’s famous like that. LIKE WTF.”

Check out some reactions and the pictures below:

TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA, JUST WOW pic.twitter.com/hphyuQwrjn — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) November 29, 2021

Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially a couple. I give Tom credit for comfortably being seen at a premiere with a woman, who's already taller than him, wearing high heels. Unlike that other Tom. — Kodi Kareem (@KodiKareem) December 2, 2021

nobody fucking talk to me this is all im going to speaking about for the foreseeable future ⚡️ “Zendaya And Tom Holland Just Made Their Red-Carpet Debut As A Couple” by @BritishVogue https://t.co/GavzOgVlN8 — lane (@gleichman_) December 2, 2021

Zendaya and Tom Holland are trending after their appearance at the 2021 Ballon D’or: pic.twitter.com/9MuaJO7sfW — ig:@celebgosiptea (@celebgosiptea) December 2, 2021

Tom Holland is living the best life ive ever seen. Spiderman. Zendaya's bf. Shook Messi's hand. Goes literally everywhere bc he's famous like that. LIKE WTF — jon (@jonvthanpg) December 2, 2021

Tom Holland is so smitten it’s the cutest shit ever 😂 just showing all his teeth in every picture he takes with Zendaya. Truly love that for her — emo patricia (@stef_thecity) December 2, 2021

