'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to release a day earlier in India

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was earlier scheduled to hit Indian theatres on December 17, will now release a day earlier to treat fans.

The big-ticket entertainer will witness an earlier theatrical release, one day before the US market.

The new instalment of the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise, will start from where the previous ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ left off.

It also features all the villains from its universe.

The film, which also stars Zendaya, will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spiderman: No Way Home‘ in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in cinemas on December 16.

