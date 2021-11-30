Tom Holland will continue playing the role of Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The news comes as a shock to everyone as, before this, the upcoming Spidey flick was going to be the last standalone venture for Tom. However, the possibility of having more films with the Avengers: Endgame actor as the superhero had never died out.

Amongst all the hype that the new film has created, which let us tell you is a lot, fans are freaking out as they are unable to get their hands on the movie tickets as the theatre sites have been crashed due to the rush.

Now, the longtime Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has confirmed the news around Tom Holland being part of the next trilogy. While speaking during an interview with Fandango, Pascal talked about the same. She said that they are already planning new films with Marvel Studios to keep the wall-crawler in the MCU for the foreseeable future.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies,” Pascal said.

Tom Holland also broke his silence on the news and talked about his “incredibly bright future” while speaking during a French talk show. “Listen, all I’ll say is we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about. I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to mean. But it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead, and as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me,” Tom said.

According to one report, appearing in Spider-Man 4, 5 and 6 can give Tom Holland’s Peter Parker a new MCU record of the most solo movies in any franchise. Currently, the actor will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Tom Hardy, Alfred Molina and more.

