Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets are being sold for a ridiculous price of $25k. The moment the tickets for the upcoming Spidey movie featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker went live, several theatre sites crashed due to the rush. Many fans have been anticipating the release of the film, and the time is finally here.

The one thing in particular that the fans want to see is whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are in the movie. However, many of them were left agitated as the booking sites crashed. Now, they have found another expensive way through which they can buy the tickets.

After the moviegoers were unable to get their hands on the ticket, several of them took to Twitter to express their thoughts. One user also posted a photo of a ticket for Spider-Man: No Way Home being re-sold on eBay for as much as $25,000. The eagerness of the fans to get their tickets for the movie can be paralleled to Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: No Way Home could also be one of the MCU’s biggest non-Avengers releases ever. It is expected that the film will surpass the box-office results of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. The Tom Holland starrer could bring in the best financial return of any release since the start of the pandemic. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire rumoured to be in the movie have done nothing but increase the hype.

Meanwhile, as we get closer to the release date, a piece of new information has been revealed to the Marvel fans. It was recently confirmed that Holland will be returning for his role as the Spidey superhero in a new trilogy by MCU.

Other than Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya, Tom Hardy, Alfred Molina, Jamie Fox, Willem Dafoe, Benedict Cumberbatch, J.K. Simmons and more. It will hit the theatres on 17th December and is directed by Jon Watts.

