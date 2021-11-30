Spider-Man stars Tom Holland are in the news for two reasons – one, their upcoming flick Spider-Man: No Way Home, and two, their relationship. While the duo was initially mum about the love they shared, they are somewhat publicly dating. And this had led to others being free to ship them and even give them relationship advice.

The one who has done both recently is the actors’ Spider-Man co-star JB Smoove aka Julius Dell – their teacher from the superhero film. While calling them “the most adorable couple ever,” JB also offered them some sage advice.

While interacting with ET at the 2021 AMAs, JB Smoove spoke about Tom Holland and Zendaya. The Spider-Man actor said, “Oh, I love those two. I love them so much, they’re the most adorable couple ever in the history of adorableness.”

When asked what relationship advice he will give Tom Holland and Zendaya, JB Smoove replied, “Have time for love but have time for laughter. Laughter. Smiles. Stress-free lifestyle, you know. Find out about each other and find some way to keep watering that seed and keep growing and growing.”

Talking about Tom Holland and Zendaya, even though the couple has tried to keep things private, the paparazzi has oftentimes snapped them together. Recently, the Avengers stars opened up about his and Zendaya’s kissing pictures going viral. Slamming the paps for invading their privacy, he said, “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

