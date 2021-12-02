Whenever someone talks about Hollywood friendships and the ones that are iconic, they will always have Vin Diesel and his late friend Paul Walker’s name on the top. While emotional moment of Vin walking down Paul’s daughter to the aisle at her wedding hasn’t left us, Diesel has decided to give us some more. November 30, marked the eight death anniversary of Walker who passed away in a car crash in 2013. His friend Dominic Toretto has decided to pen the mist emotional note a friend has ever written.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Paul Walker and Vin Diesel have played Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner respectively in multiple Fast & Furious movies together from 2001 till 2013, when the former bid his final goodbye. Ever since his death, Vin has tried to fill his void for his family, but his heart still misses his friend and he makes sure he expresses that. On Walker’s eighth death anniversary, Vin wrote an emotional note with the most moving picture one could think of.

Advertisement

In his note, Vin Diesel spoke about the day his daughter was born and how Paul Walker gave him the best advice as he was already a father to Meadow. Sharing the story, Vin also posted a picture from Meadow’s wedding with his daughter where she was the Maid Of Honor. We warn you, the text ahead may melt you and those tears might flow.

Vin Diesel wrote, “So much to tell you… I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying ‘Letty just wanted you to come home Dom…’ When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me.”

Vin Diesel added, “You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own. It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.”

Concluding his tribute to Paul Walker, Vin Diesel wrote, “How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

Must Read: When Taylor Swift Mouthed ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ As Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles’ Band One Direction Won An Award

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube