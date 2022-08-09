It was in 1998, a day when Jennifer Lopez decided to wake up and chose violence for breakfast. Yes, we are indeed talking about the famous/infamous interview that felt like Lopez was craving to be this unfiltered forever and she did blast loudly. The pop sensation was at a career-high as she has become a household name with the release of Selena. But it felt like the high made her call out many names from her contemporaries and while she targeted Salma Hayek, Cameron Diaz, and a few more, it was a dig at Gwyneth Paltrow that made most headlines.

For the unversed, Jennifer with the release of Selena found a never seen before elevation to her fame. The actor who was then hearing new scripts everyday, decided to take a dig at Iron Man actor Paltrow regarding her work and relationship with Brad Pitt. But irony had a comeback for Lopez in the coming year when Gwyneth took home an Oscar for the Best Actress.

Yes, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were dating each other since 1994. The two met on the sets Se7en and were inseparable. Over the course of their relationship they were it couple in Hollywood and all the eyes were on them. So when in Movieline’s interview Jennifer Lopez was asked about Paltrow, she had to take that dig.

When asked about Iron Man actor Gwyneth Paltrow and what she thinks of her work, Jennifer Lopez was blunt enough as she said, “Tell me what she’s been in? I swear to God, I don’t remember anything she was in.“ She added, “Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work.”

But irony had different plans for Jennifer Lopez, as in the following year (1999) Gwyneth Paltrow won the Oscar for the Best Actress for Shakespeare In Love. We are curious if someone did go for a reaction to Jennifer or not?

