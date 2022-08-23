Harry Styles is all over the news for many reasons, including his fiery Madison Square Garden performance, his future as an actor, and his relationship with Olivia Wilde. For the unversed, Styles and Wilde started rumours of dating last year, after her split from husband and actor Jason Sudeikis.

The new couple of Tinseltown met each other on the sets of their movie, Don’t Worry Darling. Set to release in September this year, the film is directed by Olivia and stars Harry in the lead, alongside Black Widow actress Florence Pugh.

Coming back to the point, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have opened up about their relationship and have talked about the “toxic negativity” aimed at them. While speaking with Rolling Stones, the Eternals actor said that he is aware of the negative comments he has received from some fans. “That obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” Harry said.

“It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that,” Harry Styles continued. Olivia Wilde also spoke about the same and even though she addressed the criticism from fans, she said that a lot of them are kind and don’t have the “hateful energy.”

“What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry and everything he puts out there,” the House actress said. She continued, “I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

While fans can be cruel but as Olivia Wilde said, some can be kind and nice towards celebrities as well. Meanwhile, Harry Styles also gave an update regarding his next films and said that he has no plans of taking up another movie for a while.

