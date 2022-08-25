Hollywood star Jason Momoa is excited to play a “quirky” villain in ‘Fast X’. Cast as an antagonist in the latest movie of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, the 43-year-old actor can’t wait for the next phase of his career.

“I’ve never played a character that’s, what’s the word – he’s evil and quirky and androgynous. He’s very sadistic and fun. It’s very bizarre,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star enjoyed starring in the flick – which is due to be released in 2023 – and embraced playing a bad guy in the “Fast” family.