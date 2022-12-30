Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given numerous cinematic wonders to the world of cinema and in 2022, the filmmaker’s Gangubai Kathiawadi went on to win the hearts of the audience like no other film. It even created some records at the box office. Having won immense love and praise, the film is still spreading the noise across the boundaries as actress Sophia Di Martino – who is known for portraying Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series Loki, praised the lead actress Alia Bhatt for her performance.

While Sophia Di Martino praised the brilliant performance delivered by Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, she seems truly impressed so she couldn’t resist expressing the same on her social media.

Sharing the poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sophia Di Martino wrote on her story, “Woahhh. What a turn 🤍 @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi”

While it came as a huge compliment for Alia Bhatt as well to receive such praising words from Sophia Di Martino, she also wrote her reply on the same. Resharing the post, the new mummy wrote, “This means so much from someone who is about to take over a whole Multiverse😬”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a filmmaker who is known for taking the best out of his actors when it comes to his films. Gangubai Kathiawadi stood as a live example where the filmmaker brought out the best in Alia Bhatt that no one has ever imagined.

SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi came as the first genuine Hindi blockbuster following the pandemic. With the film, the filmmaker went on to create a rage at the box office while it garnered immense love from all across. During its theatrical run, the film went on to make 153.69 Cr. Domestically and 209.77 Cr. Globally, becoming an enormous commercial success and the first bonafide hit for the Hindi film industry post the pandemic.

