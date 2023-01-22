Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a lot of headlines for their wedding. The duo is one of the most adored couples all across the globe. Bennifer has a long dating history and their reunion restored people’s faith in love. Their iconic love story is a proof you get the person, you are destined for.

The reunion of the couple came after a long gap of 20 years and all eyes were on them. Since then, there has been much news from time to time that the marriage might not last long. However, the claims were debunked after the Shotgun wedding actress made pleasant comments about her marriage with Ben. But now again some new updates hint at their separation. So is Bennifer’s marriage in jeopardy? Will they part ways leaving their fans heartbroken? Scroll down to read the details.

As per a report by Fandomwire, popular celebrity fortune teller, Mhoni Vidente has predicted that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might soon call off their marriage. Bennifer has been a part of several relationships before tying the knot with each other. Affleck had three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez had two children. As per Vidente’s predictions, Jennifer’s children will not find it suitable to adjust with Ben Affleck’s children and that might lead to their divorce. He also mentioned the presence of witchcraft in the whole scenario.

So will they part ways?

Well, this is not the first time that the news of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce has surfaced. There have been speculations that there are problems in their paradise. As per reports, Lopez has a controlling and demanding attitude which is not liked by Affleck at all. In fact, Ben was also reportedly spotted by fans without his wedding ring which hinted that the predictions might not be fully wrong.

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez first met Affleck first time in 2002 on the set of their first movie together, Gigli. The movie sparked a fire of relationship between the Batman actor and the Shotgun wedding actress in no time. The duo planned their marriage in 2003, but postponed it due to excessive media attention, the duo finally tied the knot in 2021 after a gap of long 20 years.

