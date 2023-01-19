Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. The two have been in the headlines ever since they decided to reconcile and then the PDA that followed. The pair decided to get married this time around without wasting any more time and had a little ceremony with a 5-day long ceremony.

For those who are unaware, Ben and JLo reconciled in 2021, about two decades after they split up. Even though they were going to get married, the pair split up. The causes remained a mystery. However, when they got back together shortly after Jennifer’s split from Alex Rodriguez, they made the decision to get married as soon as possible. Their wedding came as a shock for all fans.

Now, Jennifer Lopez is finally opening up about how they planned their wedding. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, the Grammy Award-winning singer said that she experienced “a little PTSD” before marrying Ben Affleck.

JLo then said, “We were so happy and, of course, it was happening, but the wedding was so stressful.” She also recalled that it was Ben’s idea to get married in Las Vegas in July 2022. “One day, Ben just said, ‘F–k it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight. He said, ‘Go to rehearsal. When you get back here, I’ll have everything set up.’”

One month after the pair tied the knot in Sin City, they went on to wed again in front of family and friends in Georgia. Jennifer Lopez and the Oscar winner, 50, were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. After Lopez and the actor got back together, Affleck proposed with a green diamond ring.

“He had to ask me again,” Lopez said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” of the April 2022 proposal, which took place while she was in the bathtub. “I didn’t have that [ring] anymore.”

