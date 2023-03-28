Scarlett Johansson is currently happily married to Colin Jost. The couple secretly tied the knot amid the pandemic after dating for almost 3 years. They welcomed son Cosmo in August 2021. But her first marriage was with actor Ryan Reynolds and remained quite controversial. Remember when the Deadpool actor admitted that the divorce left him heartbroken and he did not want to get married again? Scroll below for all the details.

Interestingly, Ryan met his wife, Blake Lively, the same year he got divorced to Scarlett. Several rumours on the internet have accused him of cheating on his ex-wife. Gossip mill even suggests that Johansson allegedly felt that the Gossip Girl star stole her husband. There remains no confirmation to any of these claims.

Ryan Reynolds broke his silence on divorce from Scarlett Johansson in May 2011. The heartbroken Deadpool star told Details magazine, “Anyone who gets divorced goes through a lot of pain, but you come out of it. I’m not out of it yet. At all. But I sense that as I do come through it, there’s optimism. How can there not be?”

Ryan Reynolds added, “It just seems so kind of alien to me at this point. I’ve been in relationships pretty much since high school. Some people look at that as a good thing. I think wiser people might see that as a house of cards. I don’t think I want to get married again, but you always re-evaluate these things.”

Post his divorce with Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds found love in Green Lantern co-star Blake Lively. They began dating in October 2011 and tied the knot in September 2012. The couple is blessed with four children.

Scarlett Johansson, on the other hand, has two children. One with former husband Romain Dauriac, a daughter, that they welcomed in 2014. Second one, a son, with Colin Jost in 2021.

