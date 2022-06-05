Gwyneth Paltrow who runs a multi-dollar lifestyle brand ‘Goop’ is back with another candle and this time in collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian’s brand ‘Poosh’. The candle is titled ‘This Smells Like My Pooshy’ and is introduced after the Iron Man actresses’ best-selling candle of all time, ‘This Smells Like My Vag*na’. Now, netizens are reacting to the news of the collaboration and candle. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

This was one collaboration that we did not see coming but we’re glad to see this kind of women empowerment in the business world. Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop first teased the collaboration on their official Instagram handle like 4 days ago and later announced their candle on the same and now it’s making headlines on social media.

Advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a long post on Instagram yesterday talking about her collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian and spoke about the story behind this very successful collaboration. She wrote, “Our candles are not candles, they are provocations. Vaginas are beautiful and full of power, they are nothing to be ashamed of, nor should they be violated in anyway ever. Orgasms should be had by everyone in equal measure, they are good for our health, our sleep, our moods and our bodies. In the spirit of calling out another paradigm which keeps women out of their full power we made ‘this smells like my Pooshy’ candle.”

Take a look at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

Take a look at the candle here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by goop (@goop)

This does look exciting and we wouldn’t lie about it.

What are your thoughts on Gwyneth Paltrow’s collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand for a candle titled ‘This Smells Like My Pooshy’? Are you going to buy this soon? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: “Johnny Depp Lacks Star Power To Sell A Franchise,” Says Hollywood Producer Adding No Studio Would Tolerate ‘Throwing Bottles & Taking Drugs’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram