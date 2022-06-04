Angeline Jolie, who is regarded as one of the most influential and powerful actresses in the world, has been an inspiration to many to follow their dreams. The Oscar and three-time Golden Globe Awards winner has never stopped when it came to perusing her dreams too – be it acting or obtaining a pilot license and flying her family where ever they want.

Advertisement

The Maleficent actress is one of the richest Hollywood actresses and not only does she have a pilot license but she also owns a private aircraft. Today, as she turns 47, we bring you an interesting story about why the actress was grounded when she planned on flying. Want to know why exactly was she barred from flying her own private plane in 2013? Read on.

Advertisement

Well, as per reports back in the day, it was because The Tourist actress failed to renew the plane’s registration in time. What!?! As reported by The Daily Mail back then, according to documents from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Angelina Jolie did not file a new airworthiness certificate for her plane before the certificate expired on June 30th.

In fact, even Angelina Jolie’s team sent a renewal application to the agency, but it didn’t arrive on time and the actress was grounded that day.

In a conversation with People much earlier, Jolie explains the reason behind why she became a licensed pilot in the first place. The actress revealed the reason being her eldest child, Maddox Chivan (now 20 years), and said, “Every time Mad sees a plane, he’s amazed… (I thought) If I could actually fly a plane by the time he’s 4, I’ll be like Superman to him.” We bet he still thinks of you as his Superwoman Ms Jolie

As per reports, Angelina Jolie then (and most probably still) owned a red and white Cirrus SR-22 plane – an aviation piece that is worth $360,000. The plane is fitted with one of the world’s fastest single-engine aircraft and can reach a speed of 300 miles per hour. Being a keen flyer, Angelina has reportedly flown her family – including ex-husband Brad Pitt as well as all her kids Maddox, Shiloh, Pax, Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox in her private jet.

While we don’t know if she still has her pilot license and whether she has renewed the registration of her plane – or even if she still has it, there is no doubt she has inspired many across the globe to take flight and follow their dreams. Also while we talk about her being a pilot, here are some pictures of the birthday girl in the cockpit:

angelina jolie flies a plane pic.twitter.com/DXFkP5Fv2d — Angelina doing things (@Joliethings) August 18, 2020

Happy Birthday, Angeline Jolie!

Must Read: When Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Revealed Falling In Love With Priyanka Chopra At First Sight & Said “We Share The Same DNA”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram