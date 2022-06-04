Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard’s defamation case finally came to an end with the verdict in favour of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor. His fans worldwide rejoiced after this decision was made by the court.

After the high profile legal battle, the next question that popped up in everyone’s mind was about Depp’s career. Nothing yet has been announced officially about Johnny’s return to Hollywood, but Hollywood producers now think that the actor’s career is as good as dead.

Yes, you read that right. During a conversation with News24, a Hollywood producer (anonymous) who has earlier worked with Johnny Depp now claims that even after winning the $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp could not save his sinking career. He said, “The damage that’s done is done, and from this, it might start a process back to some sort of normalcy but I don’t think he’s going to get big, big, big studio jobs where there’s so much on the line.”

Further talking about Johnny Depp’s victory in his defamation case against wife Amber Heard, the anonymous producer felt that the statements Depp previously made to Heard which were revealed during the trial have now tainted his career forever. The producer said, “It’s too risky to put a guy like that into billion-dollar franchises now,” He also added, “The things he said are vile.”

The producer concluded by saying that no studio would tolerate Depp’s “throwing bottles and taking drugs” nature as he lacks the star power to sell a franchise

Do you think Johnny Depp’s career is forever tainted due to this defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

