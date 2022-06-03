The Kardashian and their antics never fail to grab the headlines and make us wonder what exactly being a member of that family means. While Kim Kardashian recently made eyebrows raise when she said she would eat poop daily if that makes her younger, now Kourtney Kardashian’s attempts to get pregnant with Travis Barker will gross you out.

It was during the latest episode of The Kardashians, that Kourtney opened up about her fertility journey with Travis and the different methods they have been adopting. In fact, this method even made her sister Khloe Kardashian say “Sounds gross.”

In the recent episode of the family’s reality show on Hulu, Kourtney Kardashian – who already shared three kids with ex Scott Disick – Mason, Reign and Penelope, was seen explaining her journey in order to conceive with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. While talking about it, she revealed that she recently tried a new Panchakarma cleanse to help conceive.