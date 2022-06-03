The Kardashian and their antics never fail to grab the headlines and make us wonder what exactly being a member of that family means. While Kim Kardashian recently made eyebrows raise when she said she would eat poop daily if that makes her younger, now Kourtney Kardashian’s attempts to get pregnant with Travis Barker will gross you out.
Advertisement
It was during the latest episode of The Kardashians, that Kourtney opened up about her fertility journey with Travis and the different methods they have been adopting. In fact, this method even made her sister Khloe Kardashian say “Sounds gross.”
Advertisement
In the recent episode of the family’s reality show on Hulu, Kourtney Kardashian – who already shared three kids with ex Scott Disick – Mason, Reign and Penelope, was seen explaining her journey in order to conceive with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. While talking about it, she revealed that she recently tried a new Panchakarma cleanse to help conceive.
Trending
So what exactly is Panchakarma cleansing and what exactly does it entail? Well, explaining her journey and why she is doing the cleanse, Kourtney Kardashian said, “I did lose 5lbs but it wasn’t the goal. The goal was to lose all the toxins and it gives you a clean egg.” As per Metro.co.uk, the reality star added, “Then I did a Yoni steam and I want to buy you all a Yoni steam. It’s so good for your v*gina, you put roses and stuff in there.”
Are you grossed out? Well so was the reality star’s sister Khloe Kardashian who voiced her concern and disgust saying, “I don’t want to put my vagina through that. A steamy v*gina? Sounds gross.”
In another recent episode, Kourtney Kardashian also revealed that she had been told to drink Travis Barker’s sp*rm to help them conceive. While stating that their last egg retrieval was not successful, the mother of three confessed that she had done this cleanse 10 years ago too. While adding that she doesn’t remember if Travis Barker’s thyroid was high or low, she recalled an expert telling her, ‘I can’t remember what he said, if it was low or high,’ Kourtney said. ‘And then, but he said something, “that the thing that would help it was drinking his [sperm] like four times a week.’
Are your eyebrows raised with this method Kourtney Kardashian has adopted to conceive?
Must Read: BTS Had Plans To Perform In Mumbai As A Part Of Their ‘On Tour’, Could This Mean They Will Visit India In August This Year?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement