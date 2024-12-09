Jennifer Lopez is leaving Ben Affleck in the dust! The actress-singer flaunted what he is missing through a sultry photo drop on Instagram. The post came after Affleck was spotted with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The duo is reportedly spending the holiday season together in the wake of Affleck’s divorce from Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram Post

The 55-year-old donned a sizzling sequined gown featuring a bold cleavage-exposing cutout. Jennifer Lopez elegantly traversed a lengthy corridor before revealing the gown’s backless design. The pop star, who filed for divorce from the Gone Girl star in August, accessorized the look with black mule heels, drop earrings, and a black clutch. She also arranged her honey-toned tresses in a half-up, half-down coiffure.

“Believe in yourself,” the Love Don’t Cost a Thing hitmaker captioned a video shared via Instagram on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The mother-of-two also showcased the eye-catching dress in a photo carousel, where she was seen preparing for a late-night snack. “MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack,” she captioned the post.

Lopez embraced the holiday spirit by striking a pose in the revenge dress in front of a Christmas tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Were Recently Spotted Driving Together in LA

Reports have surfaced that the Batman movie star has been spending time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The couple parted ways in 2015 after a decade of marriage. The duo were recently photographed driving together around the Los Angeles neighborhood. The sighting came just one week after they spent Thanksgiving together at a charity event.

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck spotted driving around LA together after their recent Thanksgiving reunion View: https://t.co/ewHbcfh99w pic.twitter.com/8GOUDZcXgE — RONDON👑 (@MenorRondon) December 7, 2024

According to Page Six, a source said Garner had invited Ben Affleck to spend Christmas with her and her three children. “Jen and Ben typically split their time with the kids over the holidays but Jen offered to spend Christmas all together with Ben if he would like,” the insider shared

