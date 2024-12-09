TikTok star Breckie Hill has broken her silence on the wave of online criticism she has faced. The influencer firmly denied rumors of an affair with Barry Keoghan following his recent split from Sabrina Carpenter. The duo parted ways after a year of dating.

The 31-year-old, rumored to be the reason behind the couple’s breakup, addressed the speculation on TikTok, stating that she has never even met the Irish actor.

Breckie Hill Denies Affair Rumors With Barry Keoghan

In Hill’s TikTok video, she explained that she had only seen the actor on TV in Saltburn. “I just recently got out of the hospital. I got into a skiing accident and I broke my spine,” the OnlyFans model said.

“Now that I’m out of the hospital, I just wanted to make this video and address these rumours that have been circulating all throughout the internet. To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV from watching Saltburn,” she added.

Influencer Breckie Hill denies hooking up with Barry Keoghan amid rumors that he cheated on Sabrina Carpenter with her: “No, I did not get with Barry. I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn.” pic.twitter.com/LOuZQ3i01Y — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 8, 2024

Barry Keoghan Recently Deactivated His Instagram Account

Amid the chaos, Barry Keoghan vented his frustration in a fiery rant on X. The post came after he deactivated his Instagram account. The actor urged online trolls to cease their relentless attacks on his hard-earned reputation. “I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to,” the 32-year-old said, per The Mirror.

He added, “I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine.”

Please be respectful

x pic.twitter.com/N03eHAIbC8 — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 7, 2024

Keoghan implored social media users to be respectful. He also reminded users that his son will one day read all of this. “Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for,” he wrote.

“Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. Thats crossing a line. Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy,” he continued.

Keoghan concluded, “I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all. Thank you.”

Insiders close to Keoghan also defended him, asserting that he was deeply involved in his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter. They also assured that the actor concurrently managed the responsibilities of fatherhood and a growing romance. “He was a fantastic boyfriend to her and was very present through all she was going through as her career took off – he worked very hard to be there for her when she needed someone most,” a source said.

