Ben Affleck has rekindled a sense of solace in the company of his former partner, Jennifer Garner, following his widely publicized divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Since their separation, Affleck has been frequently spotted with Garner, hinting at a renewed bond that appears unlikely to wane anytime soon.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Were Spotted Driving Around

The duo, who share three children, were seen together in Brentwood, California, on Saturday morning. The ‘Alias’ star, sporting a gray sweater paired with light-wash denim jeans, was spotted picking up bagels before heading to her ex-husband’s home with the food. Shortly after, the two got into a car and went for a drive.

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck spotted driving around LA together after their recent Thanksgiving reunion View: https://t.co/ewHbcfh99w pic.twitter.com/8GOUDZcXgE — RONDON👑 (@MenorRondon) December 7, 2024

Possible Reason Why Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Is Spending So Much Time Together

According to Page Six, the Hollywood actor’s celebration of Christmas with his ex-wife shouldn’t come as a surprise since Garner extended an invitation for him to join them during his divorce from Lopez. “Jen and Ben typically split their time with the kids over the holidays but Jen offered to spend Christmas all together with Ben if he would like,” an insider told the outlet.

“Christmas is one of Jen’s favorite holidays and she would love for the family to be together as often as possible for these occasions.” The insider shared, “Jen and Ben have a really friendly coparenting relationship and she knows the kids had a wonderful time being together with both parents on Thanksgiving.”

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Also Spent Thanksgiving Together

The outing follows the co-parents’ recent Thanksgiving celebration with their children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. The family of five united to volunteer with the Midnight Mission, helping serve meals to the homeless in Los Angeles.

Sarah Paulson together with Amanda Peet, Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck volunteered and served free Thanksgiving meals to the unhoused community in LA earlier today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jdmCswuEMv — sarah’s pr (@sarahpaulsbean) November 29, 2024

A source close to the Oscar winner revealed that he felt “blessed” to spend Thanksgiving with Garner and their children, especially after his separation from the pop star. “Even though Ben and Jen [Garner] have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her,” an insider told the outlet.

