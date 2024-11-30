Word on the street is that Jennifer Garner is livid every time J.Lo calls Ben her “first true love.” And honestly? It’s not just her feelings on the line. Garner, who shares three kids with Affleck—Violet (8), Seraphina (5), and Samuel (2)—is fuming that Lopez doesn’t seem to consider how it might affect their family.

“She’s furious that J.Lo keeps talking about Ben,” a source spilled. “Jen thinks it’s disrespectful, especially because it hurts their kids.” And if that wasn’t enough, J.Lo didn’t just drop these nuggets in interviews—she even wrote about their romance in her memoir, True Love. Yikes.

But hold up—it gets juicier. Affleck, Garner, and Lopez ended up at the same event in Brentwood, Los Angeles, in October 2024. Talk about awkwardness. TMZ reported that Garner showed up first, followed by Lopez just minutes later, and then Ben casually walked in. Now, while there was no gossip-worthy reunion between Ben and J.Lo, he did have a quick chat with Garner as they headed inside. Smooth move, Ben.

Let’s hit rewind on the Bennifer 2.0 drama. First engagement? Early 2000s. Spoiler: they didn’t make it to the aisle. Flash forward to 2021—they’re back on, sparking all the feels. By 2022? Married. Dreamy, right? Not so fast. Come April 2024, it’s Splitsville again. J.Lo files for divorce—no prenup, joint projects. Chaos.

Now, Lopez is all about embracing her single era. She even joked with comedian Nikki Glaser about how being in a relationship shouldn’t define her. That’s a fair point, but her timing? It is questionable, especially since Affleck and Garner have been navigating co-parenting like pros post-divorce.

As for that event? Fans couldn’t help but wonder if things got tense. But nope, no public drama unfolded. It was one of those “Hollywood is too small” moments where everyone played nice—for the cameras, at least.

So, while J. Lo is busy reflecting on her past; Garner seems laser-focused on keeping her family out of the spotlight. And Ben? He’s just trying to keep things civil between the two Jennifers. What is the moral of the story? Hollywood may look glamorous, but the ex-drama? Oh, it’s genuine.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted She Was Drunk During Her Famous Kiss With Chris Pratt In Passengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News