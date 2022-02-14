Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhariya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan recently hit the OTT platform. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics. While the film has got everyone hooked to their TV sets and mobile phones, netizens can’t get over Ananya’s performance as Tia.

Advertisement

Yes, the biggest talk of the town currently, Ananya Panday is on a high after a super successful release of Gehraiyaan where the actress has been the surprise factor winning praises from all quarters for displaying amazing growth as an actor and standing her own amongst an ensemble of seasoned performers like Naseeruddin Shah, Deepika Padukone, and Rajat Kapoor.

Advertisement

After receiving a shower of praises from the industry and top media critics, the netizens have not stayed behind in commending Ananya Panday on her standout performance. Social media has been abuzz ever since the release of the film with netizens hailing Panday as Tia. One wrote, “#AnanyaPanday I think you were just so real and honest in the way you act. So impressed. @ananyapandayy #Gehraiyaan”

Another person was highly impressed by Ananya Panday’s performance as they wrote, “@ananyapandayy did really good in #Gehraiyaan These little moments when her character is lying (pretending she didn’t remember why Alisha’s dad left…) are details where you can really judge acting, & she was ON POINT. #AnanyaPanday.”

One user said, “Seriously. Though #AnanyaPanday is raw, her character had variations & shade. She was cute, caring, kind, optimistic, dumb, confused and had shades of grey in the climax” Another shared, “We all know Deepika is talented, but the real surprise element was Ananya. She was simply superb!” A user appreciated her performance saying, “WoW unbelievable role of Tia character #GehraiyaanOnPrime full justified by #AnanyaPanday best acting ever 😘 turning point movie Best Wishes”

A user also wrote, “My biggest takeaway from #Gehraiyaan is how bloody brilliant was @ananayapandayy in the film! We can keep raving about the ever so fabulous @deepikapadukone but this little girl needs a pat on her back for being phenomenal in her part!” Another said, “The energies between its lead cast is palpable, and Deepika and Ananya Pandey steal every scene with their charm and beauty. #Gehraiyaan”

Not only that even a user said, “At such young stage in her career, @ananyapandayy portrays a challenging part with such ease and sincerity that your heart goes out to her in #Gehraiyaan”

Calling it the actress’ film, one said, “Watched #Gehraiyaan today.I just wanna say about the performance.I think, this is one of the best performance of @deepikapadukone & I must say @ananyapandayy was sooo good!! Both the lead actress just nailed it!” Another twitter user wrote, “@deepikapadukone superb acting as always #Gehraiyaan but @ananyapandayy acting left me speechless. Girl you sure can act!”

One also said, “@ananyapandayy was absolutely wonderful as Tia in #Gehraiyaan. She nailed the role of an optimistic girl living the good life in the first half and a bit suspectful yet loving partner in the second half. Ananya is here to stay!” The actress is clearly on a high as these are just handpicked few of the compliments the actress has been receiving since the release from the netizens.

Well, our heart keeps pounding after reading all of these. We can’t stop watching her in the film over and over again, can you?

On the work front, Ananya Panday will soon also be seen in the Pan-India film Liger with south superstar, Vijay Deverakonda and Excel’s, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.

Must Read: When Ranbir Kapoor Reportedly Lost His Cool & Had A Fist Fight With Deepika Padukone’s Ex Nihar Pandya On Streets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube