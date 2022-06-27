Janhvi Kapoor Has A Special Birthday Message For "Wise & Witty" Brother Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has a special birthday message for her half-brother and actor Arjun Kapoor, who turned 37 on Sunday.

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories to wish her “most wise and strong and witty” brother.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my most wise and strong and witty brother who can put a smile on anyone’s face. My brother still gets so happy when I say that.”

“This year is yours you’ve worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that’s tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Not just when I make my ‘My mind is friend I need advice’ calls.

“Thank you for having my back and always keeping it real. I love you!!”

Arjun is currently in Paris to celebrate his birthday with his ladylove Malaika Arora.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in “GoodLuck Jerry”. The movie is slated to release on July 29 on Disney+Hotstar.

