Airport fashion is an important part of celebrity fashion today and stars know it. While actors are seen in sarees, casual ensembles, jeans and more at the terminal, actress Parineeti Chopra got heads turning when she arrived in the city in a black ensemble and grey jacket.

The Ishaqzaade actress was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport in a black top and black mid-thigh length shorts paired with a metallic grey puffer jacket. The actress completed her look with a black baseball cap, a black fanny pack, and black shoes. While the look was a showstopper, the ensemble choice given Mumbai’s weather has left netizens in splits.

Taking to social media, several Instagram users poked fun at the actress and even wondered what the temperature is like in the financial capital of India. Scroll below to glimpse Parineeti Chopra’s look and read what netizens have to say about her non-appropriate clothing choice.

Trolling Parineeti Chopra for wearing a puffed jacket at the Mumbai airport, one netizen commented, “Winter k liye shopping kiya hoga but itna bada bag me nai aata hoga is liye pehan liya hoga . It’s not about winter but airport rules i think” Another added, “Uper se thandi niche se garmi ……oye hoye pariiii …….kiske jacket jaise balloons hmare yaha mele me v lgte h jisme chhote bacche uchlte h 😂😂” A third added, “Straight from Arctic Ocean” “Baraf pad rahi hai? ❄️”

Another commenting on Ms. Chopra’s latest airport look noted, “I think didi landed Mumbai by mistake, she was boarding a flight to the alpha” Some other netizens sharing their thoughts on it wrote, “Sirf upper hi thandi lagi isko,” “Garmi nahi lag rahi hai,” “Ye Raju mera jacket wapas kar re baba kar” and more.

Question the temperature in Mumbai as Parineeti Chopra wore such a jacket at the airport, one wrote, “ Itni thand aa gai hai kya , Mumbai main” another laughed, “Ohh god itni thand hai kya bombay mai” “Why do you need such a puffy jacket in Mumbai?” “Mumbai mein kya thand par gayi hain?Aur yaha Kolkata mein kitni garmi hain😂”

What do you think of Parineeti Chopra’s latest airport look? Let us know in the comments below.

