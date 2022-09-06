Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra can be currently seen shooting at an undisclosed location. The pictures are making the rounds on social media, and the actress appears stranded in the desert.

Let’s try to get to the bottom of this. Parineeti is one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses. She made her film debut in Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. Later, in films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, she wowed her admirers with her acting performances.

The pictures show Parineeti Chopra trapped in a desert. She can be seen wearing an all-black outfit, which looks like black tights and a black t-shirt. It can also be seen that the actress is carrying a backpack.

It is a close-up of Parineeti Chopra, and she looks quite exhausted. It is not known where these pictures were taken, or what it is for. However, they certainly look very dramatic. What can be said is that her face looks dusty and exhausted. All her fans are wondering what landed Parineeti in this situation. She looks like she has given up hope of ever getting out of the desert alive. These pictures are sure to send a chill down your spine.

On the work front, Chopra is speculated to be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Bollywood drama, Chamkila, a biopic of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and also a movie along with popular singer Hardy Sandhu.

Apart from this, Parineeti Chopra is currently a part of Uunchai along with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika and also a part of Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar which is recently being shot in London.

