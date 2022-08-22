Within 9 days of its release, Karthikeya 2 [Hindi] has now crossed the lifetime total of Bollywood releases Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Jhund. Released last Saturday, the film has grown from strength to strength with every passing day, as can be evidenced by the fact that its first day collections were 7 lakhs and now the ninth day [Sunday] stands at a very good 4.07 crores. The film is now coming on its own and with the kind of word of mouth that’s spreading around the film, it won’t be surprising to see 7-9 crores more coming during the weekdays.

In the process, the film has now started challenging other Bollywood biggies in its own backyard. It has gone past Jhund [15.16 crores] lifetime and today it will surpass Jayeshbhai Jordaar‘s [15.59 crores]. Both of these were much-publicized films, especially the former, and yet couldn’t really set the box office on fire. However, Karthikeya 2 is facing no such trouble as it’s the sole film to be collecting so well and as a result, it’s now moving up the ladder at a rather swift pace with its total standing at 15.32 crores.

There are several Hindi films this year that have managed a lifetime of only 15-20 crores. On a per-day basis, Karthikeya 2 [Hindi] will surpass the lifetime of one film after another, which means daily records are on the sight for this action-adventure film which has its roots in Hindu culture and mythology, something that is finding flavor amongst the audiences currently.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

