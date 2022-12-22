Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. For Ranveer, it’s a make-or-break film with his 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar failing to leave a mark at the box office. For director Rohit Shetty, it’s another chance to keep his unbeaten streak of successful films intact. With Christmas kicking in, there’s a golden period to rake in huge cash. But is the film ready to grab the chance? Let’s check it out through the day 1 advance booking report!

Rohit Shetty is known for his family entertainers and his all previous successes have been critic-proof. All of his films have been well received by the masses but this time the response is shockingly low, at least in the advance booking. As of now, all the major Indian cities are below par. Yes, Shetty enjoys huge walk-ins from the family audience but one can’t ignore advance ticket sales numbers, especially in the post-pandemic era.

In cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, the number of fast-filling shows of Cirkus is below 10%, which is really shocking. In Delhi-NCR, Kolkata and Pune too, the situation is totally dull.

As per trade reports, Cirkus has earned 1.10 crores gross so far from day 1 advance booking. Given the name of Rohit Shetty, at least 7-8 crores were expected in advance booking, but as of now, things are not looking good at all.

While the opening day is a big concern, Cirkus will have to face Avatar 2, which might dent the box office business in the long run.

