Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 has finally released in theatres across the country. The film which also stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, has been anticipated by the viewers to know what’s the next suspense in store. Now, let’s see how the film has fared here, in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Recall teaser

As the name suggests, it’s a recap of what happened in the prequel. It starts with the murder of Sam and how Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay) tries to save his family by keeping the murder a secret. The intriguing promo ends with Vijay recording his confession to the police. On Twitter, it received votes from 68% of voters.

Trailer

The trailer gives us mysterious and thrilling vibes. It shows the old murder case involving the allegedly linked Salgaonkar family. While the first part was Ajay Devgn vs Tabu show, this time Akshaye Khanna joins the party, bringing in his enigmatic screen presence. It has been liked by 74% of our voters.

Saath Hum Rahein song

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Saath Hum Rahein is a cheerful track that lights up the mood. It features Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. It has Vijay Salgaonkar and his family enjoying their vacation. Around 66% of voters liked it.

Title track

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, sung by Usha Uthup and Vijay Prakash, the song has that intense touch to it with Ajay Devgn’s narration elevating the overall impact. It shows glimpses of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family clashing with the police. On Twitter, it received around 78% votes.

Police vs Salgaonkar’s promo

It’s just a promo of 30 seconds which offers a clash between Vijay (Ajay) and the mom of a murdered boy/former Inspector General of Police (played by Tabu). 76% of voters liked it.

On the whole, Drishyam 2 has received a thumbs up from 73% of Twitter voters. It just shows that despite being a remake, the audience is positive about the film and they have liked the pre-release promotional material so far. The first part was a commercial and critical success, so the sequel factor is definitely playing an important role here. As there’s no competition as such in theatres, the film is expected to take a good weekend start and then make an impact depending on word-of-mouth.

