Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored couples. They shell out some major couple goals. Be it helping each other to grow as an individual to even standing up for each other in difficult times, the duo has proved that they are a perfect couple.

Being a celebrity couple is not easy. They are always under the radar of the paparazzi and get clicked wherever they go. The NH10 actress was quite tight-lipped about her relationship with Virat until they got married in December 2017. However, while the couple was dating, they got embroiled in several controversies. Once their fake kissing picture went viral, leaving their fans in shock. Scroll down to read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in Indiatimes, Back in 2014, a fake hot kissing picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went viral. It was the time when the duo had started dating. The mistaken smooch picture was all over the internet, leaving their fans shocked. Later, it was found that the leaked picture on net was basically of South actors Silambarasm and Nayanthara, which was looking quite similar to Virat and Anushka.

The couple is fondly called #Virushka by their fans. They met on the sets of a Shampoo ad and got closer. After dating each other for four years, they finally tied the knot in 2017. Anushka Sharma and Virat were blessed with a baby girl Vamika in the year 2021.

On the work front

Anushka Sharma was away from the silver screen for quite a long time. She will be soon back with Chakda Xpress which will release on Netflix. The actress recently wrapped the shoot and the pictures from the internet went viral. The couple was recently spotted at the airport as they are headed to celebrate New Year.

Must Read: Salman Khan Was To Remake This Tom Cruise Film With Rishi Kapoor, He (Kinda) Remade A Portion Of It In Yuvvraaj! Did You Know?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News