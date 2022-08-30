The tube amps of ‘Rock On!!’ are warming up as the musical film celebrates its 14th anniversary on Monday. On the occasion, the film’s director Abhishek Kapoor looked back at its journey.

Advertisement

The film was not just marked by director-actor Farhan Akhtar’s acting debut and that of Prachi Desai, who was a television star back then, it also bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 56th National Awards and the Best Supporting Actor award for Arjun Rampal.

Advertisement

Speaking about the movie ‘Rock On!!’, Abhishek Kapoor said, “It’s the project that is closest to my heart, for many reasons. I knew the movie was not exactly mainstream but the kind of love it continues to receive even after all this time still amazes me.”