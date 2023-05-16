Indian independent filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has time and again grabbed the attention of the audience with his films, social media posts, and mostly his woke voice that always highlights the integral undiscussed issues happening around.

Today, the filmmaker took to social media and once again attacked Bollywood for killing the essence of Bollywood.

He writes “Bollywood killing Bollywood. Even if now Bollywood stars, dynasts and kings don’t introspect and cut star prices by 80% and invest it in R&D and writing, nothing will save them. #BitterTruth”

Even if now Bollywood stars, dynasts and kings don’t introspect and cut star prices by 80% and invest it in R&D and writing, nothing will save them. #BitterTruth https://t.co/hBZpomtMgD — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 16, 2023

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has time and again received a lot of backlash on The Kashmir Files despite of its global blockbuster success. Regardless of what was hurled at The Kashmir Files, it managed to win hearts because it was founded on truth, and the public only resonates with what is true. As a result, both the public and critics have bestowed countless honours and prizes on Vivek Agnihotri.

Zee Cine Awards 2023 for “Best Film,” “Best Screenplay,” “Best Actor,” and “Best Actor in Negative Role” Awards were his most recent addition to the awards. In the meantime, Vivek Agnihotri is preparing for the release of The Vaccine War, one of the most anticipated films ever made, which is scheduled for August 15, 2023 in 11 languages.

