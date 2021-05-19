The duo of Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan has always been a treat for fans. Both have worked together on Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat and each time, it’s been an emotional ride for viewers. While both are superb in their own fields, there’s something special between them which is translated on big screens every single time.

But surprisingly, once Ali ended up surprising everyone with his answer as he said “there’s no comfort level” between him and Salman. It all happened during the promotions of the 2019 release, Bharat.

For promoting Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar had an interview with My Nation. Expectedly, he was asked about his equation with Salman Khan. He responded, “There is no comfort level. With Salman, the point is that he doesn’t change. He is permanent, he is constant like time. So, even if I do ten films, I don’t think he is going to change. Our relationship is more than that of a director and actor we are more like an elder brother and younger brother.”

“Our relationship hinges honestly. So, if he does something, which I don’t like, I never disguise it. Similarly, if he doesn’t like something that I have written, he will let me know on my face, he doesn’t disguise or try to be diplomatic. That’s a good thing because if you are honest in your first reaction, then we can both pull up our socks and try to do something new and something more relevant. That’s a great relationship,” Ali Abbas Zafar added praising Salman Khan.

We love watching their work on the big screen. Hope they reunite very soon!

