Priyanka Chopra Jonas has evolved as a fashionista over time. From winning Miss World to stepping into the acting industry (Bollywood) to making a huge name globally – the diva has shown her worth in every aspect, really! Be it singing, dancing, ruling the fashion walks, or showing her acting chops – she has done it all and with much grace.

Apart from being an actress, PeeCee is now a loving wife to Hollywood pop star Nick Jonas and a doting mother to their beautiful baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Yesterday, they celebrated Diwali in Los Angeles, and her outfit made us go back to our shopping carts and add the ensembles with a touch of velvet. Why? Scroll ahead to check it out!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ recent pictures from their Diwali bash are going viral all over social media. In the photos, the power couple looked nothing less than a royal one as they turned up in pretty ethnic, churning their party into a full aesthetic fashion affair.

While Priyanka wore a pretty maroon and gold combo lehenga choli that included a zari and beads detailing flowy bottom wear along with a velvet deep-neckline blouse and long velvet ethnic overcoat, Nick matched his wife’s style statement by wearing a white kurta-pajama and paired it with a floral Nehru jacket. Bright and soft colors – a perfect couple fashion goal!

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The ‘Desi Girl‘ opted for glam makeup, and with full coverage of foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks with defined brows, maroon smokey eyes, a bindi, and dark maroon lip shade – she completed the look. For accessories, she went with a Bulgari diamond neckpiece and left her ears jewelry-free. Priyanka Chopra tied her hair in a sleek bun and adorned it with a rose – a perfect touch of elegance. But what caught our attention was that the Citadel diva flaunted her sindoor like a ‘nayi-naveli dulhan.’

Well, is velvet back in fashion trends? Cuz, it looks like! So, ladies, go back to your shopping carts and bookmark those velvet pieces you didn’t want to add because why not spice up your looks this wedding season when you can? The chilly winter is also here, so you can keep your A-game in fashion without catching a cold!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali dinner at Nobu, where Joe Jonas was also spotted wearing a blue shimmery kurta.

Well, what do you think about adding velvet to your look this wedding season, like Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Redefine Their Regality With Exquisite Outfits For Diwali Bash: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor & Sara-Ibrahim Bring Glamor In Ethnic Elegance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News