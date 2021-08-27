Advertisement

Akshay Kumar – led Bell Bottom was released last week in theatres across the country (where cinema halls opened). While the film is still earning moolah at the box office, the open-ending can pretty much pave a way for it to flourish into a franchise. And it seems like the makers are planning on going ahead with it. Want to know what we are talking about? Well, scroll down for the scoop.

In a recent conversation, the film’s writers Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh opened up about already working on a story, the open ending of the film, films inspired by real-life incidents and more. Read on to know all they had to say.

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Bell Bottom’s writer opened up about the team planning a sequel to Bell Bottom. Aseem said, “We have been discussing ideas to take it forward because Akshay sir is really fond of the film and wants to create a franchise of it.”

Speaking about the open ending of Bell Bottom, Aseem adds, “The ending was always a part of the film. It’s not a gimmick and the character layers are pronounced in every single scene of the film. This was organic. However, we are yet to crack a story and we are trying to do something. Let’s see if the things fall into place.”

While revealing how he got the idea of making the Akshay Kumar starrer, Aseem said it conceptualized after reading about the incident in a certain book. He said, “We read a lot about defense. There is an appetite for such stories because these are the people who never get the spotlight. As writers, we like to bring out unique stories.” Parveez Shaikh reveals that it was Aseem, who introduced him to this incident and said, “I felt it’s something that has not been spoken about before and we should make a film on it. And that’s how it began.”

Talking about being subtle with their storytelling, Bell Bottom’s Aseem Arrora said, “We were very particular on not taking the jingoistic route for Bell Bottom. We knew there would be a certain amount of skepticism and people might complain about the slow pace in the first half. But, just to give entertainment, we didn’t want to be lousy.”

Both Aseem and Parveez are fascinated by real-life stories. When asked if there is an overdose of films inspired by true events, the Bell Bottom writer, Parveez replied, “Today, the audience likes stuff that is rooted in reality. There is a market for it, which is the reason why people are making it. Maybe, one day it will stop. But today, it’s the flavor of the season.” Adding to which Aseem said, “We like to entertain, engage and educate the audience. Films need life beyond the 2 to 3 hour of watching experience. We want to impart a lesson without getting too preachy. For me, uniqueness is the key.”

On the work front, Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh have also written another espionage – the Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna led Mission Majnu.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom starrer Akshay Kumar in the titular role alongside Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and others.

