Chehre Box Office Day 1: Big B, Emraan Hashmi’s Thriller Has A Low Opening, Hopes For A Turnaround Over The Weekend

It was predicted in this column that Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre could take an opening of around 1 crore. However, that hasn’t quite happened as the collections are around the 50 lakhs* mark. This is quite low for a film which has been set on a good scale and has very good production values. Moreover, the promotion and marketing was apt too. However, audiences haven’t been stepping out as yet at an all-India level and this has impacted this Rumy Jafry directed film too.

The good news though is that the film has seen good to very good reviews coming its way and the select few who have watched it have liked it too, which means there is scope for the collections to go upwards from here. There is not much of a competition either since Bell Bottom too is playing on low numbers. However more than the competition where audience has to decide between two good films, it is more about them deciding whether they want to watch a film at all. If they do then Chehre can be definitely given a good watch.

From this level of opening, it will be all about how best can Chehre collect in days to come before its OTT premium. Whatever comes in from this point on would be an added bonus for this Anand Pandit production that had in it to do well in theatres, had it come in the pre-pandemic times.

*Estimates. Final numbers of Chehre awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

