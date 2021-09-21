Advertisement

Famous playback singer Armaan Malik has won Best Playback Singer at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for the Telugu song ‘Butta Bomma’ from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

The young singer is quite overwhelmed with the appreciation and thanked the cast of the film that includes Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Armaan Malik said, “I’m honoured and touched by the amount of love that Butta Bomma received. I’m grateful to all my fans who have been relentless with their gestures of support. I thank maestro S. Thaman for creating this gem of a song, Butta Bomma remains one of the most memorable songs of my career.”

The song ‘Butta Bomma’ is written by Ramajogayya Sastry and composed by S Thaman and sang by Armaan Malik.

The ceremony of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) took place in Hyderabad on Sunday night, September 19.

Recently, Singers Armaan Malik and Papon had congratulated Indian rifle shooter Avani Lekhara for creating history by winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Avani won a gold medal in the 10 m air rifle event at the games.

Armaan had tweeted: “Congrats Avani Lekhara on creating history! The first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal!! Putting India on the map and how Hundred points symbol #Gold #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #AvaniLekhara.”

Apart from making his debut in Telugu music with the song ‘Butta Bomma’, Armaan Malik’s latest hit songs include ‘Echo’ (with Korean-American artist Eric Nam and EDM hitmaker KSHMR), ‘Tum Aaogey’ from ‘Bell Bottom’, Humnawaa from A.R. Rahman’s ’99 Songs’, ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’ from ‘Thalaivii’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hain’ from ‘Bhoot Police’. He also won the MTV Europe Music Award 2020 under ‘The Best India Act’ for his single ‘Control’.

Must Read: Arjun Kapoor Feels His Jaw-Dropping Fitness Transformation Has Resulted Into New Opportunities & Offers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube